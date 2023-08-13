Let us retain structural neutrality on EC chiefs

In March, a Supreme Court judgement in response to a clutch of petitions challenging how top poll officials were given authority had put in place the mechanism of a selection committee formulated for impartiality. The court said the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Chief Justice of India (CJI) would decide the EC’s leadership—until the Centre came up with a law. Though it was an interim arrangement, the formula made it clear that such appointments could not be left to the sole discretion of the Executive. The idea was widely welcomed, for a panel on which the Judiciary held the balance of power would keep the process above political affiliations and protect polling from Executive overreach in the interest of democracy, which holds equality of all citizens sacrosanct. The new Bill, however, proposes a selection committee that would have a Union Cabinet minister nominated by the PM take the place of the CJI, tilting the scales decisively in favour of the ruling party. Further, this panel’s approach will probably remain cloaked in mystery, as the Bill allows it to “regulate its own procedure in a transparent manner." It also states, “The Selection Committee may also consider any other person than those included in the panel by the Search Committee," the latter being a group of senior officers who will put together a list of five names for the selectors to consider. As a ‘defect’ in this panel cannot be reason to set aside any appointment, it would be fully authorized to decide who heads the oversight of Indian elections.