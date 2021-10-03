Let us revitalize multilateralism: The future of the world is at stake

For starters, the consultation found that the expectations and hopes of the world’s women, men, girls and boys are strikingly similar. People want better access to basic healthcare, sanitation and education. They also want more solidarity with those hit hardest by the pandemic and with those living in poverty. Respondents’ top concern over the longer term is the twin crisis of climate change and accelerating biodiversity loss. Almost 90% of participants agree that global cooperation is vital to deal with today’s challenges, and a majority believe that the pandemic has made international cooperation even more urgent. Especially encouraging is that young people worldwide clearly want more international cooperation.