Let us take no chances on covid with children

The same applies to vaccinating children, who are too young to take informed decisions on risk-versus-benefit on their own and depend on us for their safety. While a vaccine by Zydus Cadila got approval last week for emergency use on those aged above 12, it is a DNA plasmid formula, a new kind, and so, even though a regulatory go-ahead means it cleared its safety tests, it would be best to wait for post-trial data on its effect on adults before dosing kids. As adverse reactions to vaccines generally vary by age, with the young slightly less safe, this sequence is a must-follow. The NIDM panel would have children at higher covid-risk immunized on priority. But a rush to dose the rest would be justified only if our kids actually get exposed to a wave led by a variant worse than Delta, which would alter the risk-benefit calculus. For now, our need to reopen schools must not result in a hasty call on kids. It’s another matter that their education must resume and lost learnings regained at the earliest. This is especially so for students on the dark side of our digital divide. But covid protocols and class ventilation can offer protection. A roll-call of vaxxed kids must wait for a better-informed scientific analysis