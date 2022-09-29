Let us wish the monetary policy panel luck in ‘interesting times’

Consider the backdrop against which the MPC met over the past two days, preparatory to delivering its verdict on policy interest rates this Friday. Earlier this month, the US Federal Reserve, the Big Daddy of all central banks, hiked the federal funds rate (the indicative rate at which banks lend each other overnight) by 75 basis points to 3-3.25%, the highest in nearly 14 years. The Fed’s famed dot plot now shows interest rates are likely to reach 4.4% by December 2022, above the 3.4% projected in June, before rising to 4.6% next year, even as GDP growth forecasts have been revised lower to show a 0.2% expansion this year, compared to 1.7% seen in June and 1.2% in 2023, below 1.7% seen in June.