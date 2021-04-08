Let vaccine data clarity serve as a booster shot

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With India in the throes of a second covid wave, one that threatens to suffocate lives and livelihoods again, it is hard not to recoil in revulsion from the war of words that has broken out in the arena of politics over our vaccination programme. The country’s seven-day average of daily new infections has risen above 100,000, worse than last year’s peak. Even a faint spectre of a replay of our Spanish flu experience a century ago, which inflicted far more suffering in its encore, ought to have concentrated the minds of all those in authority. Instead, we have had a big public spat over vaccine availability and access. On Wednesday, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan slammed our worst-affected state Maharashtra for its complaint of a vaccine shortage, calling it “baseless" and accusing it of a failure to fight the pandemic. He also spurned calls from some state leaders to let all adults get jabs—instead of just over-45s—as attempts to politicize the crisis and cover up their inadequacies. Ground reports suggest that while some vaccine centres suffer shortfalls, others are short of footfalls. Clearly, this exercise needs far greater efficiency. And, for that, we must lift the shroud of opacity over it. We need a data dashboard on our Co-Win platform that operates much like a blockchain ledger system does: with vaccine capacity, output, supplies and doses administered open to granular verification across multiple points. We also need routine updates on side-effects. This way, we can at least all be on the same page.

An online vaccination dashboard that follows the principles of collective book-keeping, complete with tally checks, would lend the process due transparency. It could even set the stage for market mechanisms to act as a catalyst. Real-time disclosures on side-effects, meanwhile, could help allay public qualms. Our data on that is outdated. On Thursday, our official panel on adverse reactions widened its purview to include the extremely rare but still scary possibility of a jab recipient developing blood clots within a fortnight. A day earlier, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had put out an advisory saying that while AstraZeneca’s vaccine was use-worthy against covid, its recipients must stay alert to specified clot symptoms and doctors should be ready to diagnose and treat the ailment. A few dozen cases of it were enough for the EMA to research this. Here, too, we need an assurance that our health guardians are tracking all physiological responses. The ideal way to generate public confidence would be to keep everyone clued in, not clueless.

