Let voters decide what state outlays they want

Just a few months ago, India’s Election Commission (EC) had drawn a clear line in the sand. Asked for its views by the Supreme Court on the “freebies" that political parties promise voters, the EC said it was not its business to regulate manifesto promises or caution against reckless fiscal commitments. “Such an action, without enabling provisions in the law, would be an overreach of powers," the poll panel said. It was absolutely right. In August, it again told the SC that it would be inappropriate for the EC, a constitutional authority, to be part of any expert committee on the issue. And so its sharp reversal of stance on Tuesday is both mysterious and worrying. The EC has written to Indian political parties, suggesting that if they make promises during election campaigns, they must also spell out how they will find the money to fulfil them; and what effect such spending would have on the debt burden of the state or Centre. The Model Code of Conduct for political parties might even be amended to make such disclosures mandatory.

