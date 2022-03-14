Let workers migrate out of the poorly performing EPFO to the NPS

Labour minister Bhupendra Yadav has said the EPFO cannot take very risky investments and favours stability. But it is more likely that worries about the possibility of incurring deficits have led to the decision of reducing the rate. With vital state assembly polls over and out of the way, taking the decision to reduce the rate would only have become easier. Reportedly, the EPFO has liquidated ₹12,785 crore worth equity investments in exchange-traded funds and will use capital gains of around ₹5,529 crore from it for the 2021-22 interest payout. It will be left with an estimated surplus of ₹450 crore after the interest 8.1% payout. Retaining the interest rate at 8.5%, the level of last year, would have resulted in a deficit of ₹3,500 crore.

