Let’s adopt a mix-and-match approach to vaccination

Second, India can double down on engaging local NGOs as well as Asha and anganwadi workers, among others. Research, including a recent paper by Bangalore-based think-tank Aapti Institute, shows that such trusted intermediaries enjoy ‘social capital’ with local communities, and play an important role in facilitating access to e-governance services for those who are not digitally savvy. These groups can be equipped with enrolment software that feeds into the CoWin workflow. For this to work, they need to be suitably incentivised. Aadhaar was able to enrol millions of people in a short span because there was a reasonable compensation for enrolment agencies, based on the number of people they enrolled. India can similarly incentivise frontline workers through a nominal honorarium per vaccination of ₹10, say, which gets credited to their bank account after the vaccine is received.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}