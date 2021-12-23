Indian hopes of the covid pandemic slipping into its endemic stage have ebbed with domestic cases of Omicron multiplying. About a month ago, news of this variant made experts sit up, set off eye-rolls in the West and put palms to foreheads across India. This week, as the viral threat assumed urgency, our government put states on alert and convened a covid review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The virus has good reason to command top attention, not least the clarity that the new strain is far more infectious than Delta and the dread of another wave of infections. Although our 7-day rolling average of daily cases has been under 7,000 all this week, we must brace for an Omicron upsurge. Ever since the Centre’s first lockdown was slammed as too harsh, too late, or both, pre-emptive action on such a national scale has lost favour to locally-calibrated curbs. While it results in a tangle of varied rules, localization also allows field adaptation. What’s novel in the mix this time are administrative orders barring public spaces to those eligible who have not yet been vaccinated, a controversial idea.

Vax passports, commonly flashed at airports, will soon be needed routinely in some states. Maharashtra has sought to bar adult commuters without both jabs from public transport, while Nashik has decided to keep the unjabbed out of government and commercial establishments. Haryana is set to adopt a similar no-entry policy for state offices and other crowded places from 1 January, with sundry travel restrictions placed on the unvaxxed. The Punjab administration has opted for another kind of vax mandate this New Year. Its employees have been asked to show proof of inoculation for their salary. Part of the idea, it would seem, is to prod people towards vaccination camps. While most adults in urban settings given to over-crowding have got both their doses, the fairness of such norms could yet be contested by the rest, especially by folks who cannot get jabbed for some reason (allergies, for example). Can the liberties of our jabbed-nots be curtailed this way? The efficacy of these moves is another question. As Omicron is suspected of a canny ability to evade all kinds of immunity, can these vax bars really prevent its spread? This is unclear. In Maharashtra, which tops our state-wise tally of that variant, four of every five individuals who tested positive for it had reportedly received both shots. Delhi has also recorded vax breakthroughs. If our risk of hospitals getting stormed by covid patients is lower than it was during the last wave, given that Omicron may not sicken us as badly as Delta, is it not an overkill to keep public spaces open only to fully-vaxxed adults?

Not if we take the safety of our unvaxxed into account. One effect of vax barriers would be to minimize their exposure to Omicron. Even if it leaves fewer people in critical condition than other forms of the virus, global mortality data suggests that it could take a toll that cannot be ignored. Nor can high seropositivity be counted upon to keep its dangers at bay. Even the World Health Organization has warned that Omicron must not be dismissed as “mild". As unjabbed adults are at higher risk of severe illness, their being kept out of risky places might actually help them, though they arguably deserve a say in the matter. India’s ideal response, of course, would be to double down on vaccine booster shots. Jab efficacy tends to wane over time and our most vulnerable need to up their defences. Alas, our central policy seems shaped by supply constraints more than health imperatives.

