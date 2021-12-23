Let’s be clear about the purpose of vax barriers

Vax passports, commonly flashed at airports, will soon be needed routinely in some states. Maharashtra has sought to bar adult commuters without both jabs from public transport, while Nashik has decided to keep the unjabbed out of government and commercial establishments. Haryana is set to adopt a similar no-entry policy for state offices and other crowded places from 1 January, with sundry travel restrictions placed on the unvaxxed. The Punjab administration has opted for another kind of vax mandate this New Year. Its employees have been asked to show proof of inoculation for their salary. Part of the idea, it would seem, is to prod people towards vaccination camps. While most adults in urban settings given to over-crowding have got both their doses, the fairness of such norms could yet be contested by the rest, especially by folks who cannot get jabbed for some reason (allergies, for example). Can the liberties of our jabbed-nots be curtailed this way? The efficacy of these moves is another question. As Omicron is suspected of a canny ability to evade all kinds of immunity, can these vax bars really prevent its spread? This is unclear. In Maharashtra, which tops our state-wise tally of that variant, four of every five individuals who tested positive for it had reportedly received both shots. Delhi has also recorded vax breakthroughs. If our risk of hospitals getting stormed by covid patients is lower than it was during the last wave, given that Omicron may not sicken us as badly as Delta, is it not an overkill to keep public spaces open only to fully-vaxxed adults?