Let’s do all we can to engage young men on inequality

A worrying trend has been identified, revealing that a palpable ideological chasm has emerged between young men and women. Research shows that while young women tend to be more liberal or progressive, young men as a group are becoming more conservative across the globe. Data reporter John Burn-Murdoch’s analysis of several surveys in Financial Times shows that in the US, UK and Germany, young women are at least 25 percentage points more liberal than young men, and a similar divide is seen in Poland, South Korea, China and Tunisia. This difference impacts voting behaviour, views on sexual harassment and racial justice, and also people’s approach to relationships. A 2023 survey by Change Research showed that young American women voters desire a partner who is politically active, gender-inclusive and supports the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement. However, men did not express such strong ideological preferences. This polarization is greater than in any previous generation, and it could have significant implications.

For a mostly young nation like India, this gap can influence politics, economics and social life. We have seen disturbing incidents that indicate a similar pattern of rising conservatism and a widening gender divide. In 2020, an Instagram chat called ‘Bois Locker Room’ went viral that had teenage boys from different schools sharing pictures of young girls, objectifying them, making misogynistic jokes and planning rape. When some of the female victims made these chats public, they were harassed and threatened.

Many reports have shown young Indian men as members of misogynistic groups that share resentment towards women and often plan, celebrate or commit violence against them. Misogyny influencers like the British-American Andrew Tate, who advocates that women should be subservient to men, are also gaining popularity among boys as young as 13. The result of such thinking is that women endure frequent online harassment. As of 2022, India’s rate of violence against women per 100,000 population was 66.4, having risen from previous years, and India is still ranked No. 127 (out of 146) on gender parity, as per the Global Gender Gap Report 2023. Deepening rigidity around gender roles among men can also have adverse consequences for transgender persons and other gender minorities who face discrimination, violence, rigid gender norms and lack of acceptance in society. Against this backdrop, the popularity of such ideologies can worsen the safety of women, and other gender and sexual minorities.

Chauvinist ideologies appeal to men because they offer “a way to make sense of their feelings and experiences" and of their anxieties of getting “left behind," as researcher Emily Setty has pointed out. So there is an urgent need to create a “credible alternative" for men and boys, reminding them that no one loses when the world becomes more equal. We need to catch them young, initiate dialogues about social issues and foster respect for individual autonomy. In India, engaging men is particularly challenging, given the country’s diversity and layered hierarchies that affect people of all genders. The conversation must remain intersectional, addressing various forms of inequality: gender, economic, caste-based, religious, ethnicity-based and otherwise. Also, these conversations need to reverberate through homes, schools, communities and the digital world.

Several Indian organizations have adopted various approaches to the problem. For example, Men Against Violence and Abuse has been sensitizing young men since 1993 through workshops, street theatre, magazines and film festivals, while Centre for Health and Social Justice has run several programmes since the 2000s to create networks among men to stop gender-based violence and share domestic responsibilities. Media and storytelling campaigns have a role to play too: The YP Foundation’s platform of interactive stories, ‘Mardon Wali Baat’ and Yuvaa’s ‘Be a Man, Yaar!’ depict the impact of toxic masculinity on everyday life, create positive role models and stir up conversations. Clearly, men can and do play an active role in social justice.

Experiential learning has also emerged as an engaging and transformative means through which young men can be drawn into discussions on inequality. This emphasis has increased under the realization that simply telling young boys to respect women is not enough. When curriculums build on experiences and help young people ‘learn by doing’ and listening to others, real change can happen. YLAC’s Equality Clubs, a year-long programme with schools, has shown promise in this approach. Our curriculum encourages students to question stereotypes, patriarchal attitudes and prejudices through activities, dialogues, written reflections and other interactive tools. Given our experience, we believe that experiential learning curriculums can empower adolescents to challenge deeply entrenched biases, understand pervasive structural inequalities and fight them along with their peers.

Experiential learning needs to be incorporated more thoroughly in Indian educational frameworks, with a special focus on reimagining school curriculums to be more gender-inclusive. Our education systems need to acknowledge the role they play in sensitizing and socializing students to respect and accept diversity. Our hope is a future where young people of all genders work together to create a more equal society, one where everyone can flourish.