Let’s do all we can to engage young men on inequality
Summary
- A widening gap in gender attitudes among the youth needs to be bridged before it wreaks more damage. We need to catch them young, initiate dialogues on social issues and foster respect for individual autonomy.
A worrying trend has been identified, revealing that a palpable ideological chasm has emerged between young men and women. Research shows that while young women tend to be more liberal or progressive, young men as a group are becoming more conservative across the globe. Data reporter John Burn-Murdoch’s analysis of several surveys in Financial Times shows that in the US, UK and Germany, young women are at least 25 percentage points more liberal than young men, and a similar divide is seen in Poland, South Korea, China and Tunisia. This difference impacts voting behaviour, views on sexual harassment and racial justice, and also people’s approach to relationships. A 2023 survey by Change Research showed that young American women voters desire a partner who is politically active, gender-inclusive and supports the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement. However, men did not express such strong ideological preferences. This polarization is greater than in any previous generation, and it could have significant implications.