Let’s do all we can to engage young men on inequality

Many reports have shown young Indian men as members of misogynistic groups that share resentment towards women and often plan, celebrate or commit violence against them. Misogyny influencers like the British-American Andrew Tate, who advocates that women should be subservient to men, are also gaining popularity among boys as young as 13. The result of such thinking is that women endure frequent online harassment. As of 2022, India’s rate of violence against women per 100,000 population was 66.4, having risen from previous years, and India is still ranked No. 127 (out of 146) on gender parity, as per the Global Gender Gap Report 2023. Deepening rigidity around gender roles among men can also have adverse consequences for transgender persons and other gender minorities who face discrimination, violence, rigid gender norms and lack of acceptance in society. Against this backdrop, the popularity of such ideologies can worsen the safety of women, and other gender and sexual minorities.