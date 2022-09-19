Let’s embrace AI now that the digital future has arrived4 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 10:39 PM IST
Every business must acquire intelligent digital muscle as a pressing management imperative
Every business must acquire intelligent digital muscle as a pressing management imperative
Listen to this article
Falcon Bank had successfully implemented voice analytics in its front office. Its artificial intelligence (AI) driven system from Uniphore had flagged a gradual increase in unemployment insurance inquiries, a policy that pays out its holder’s salary for up to one year in case one is laid off. Bank executives took cognizance of this trend, partnered with an insurer to introduce this product and created a new profit stream within 90 days.