Let’s embrace AI now that the digital future has arrived

On another front, how does one balance the millennial workforce’s need for work-from-anywhere provisions with management impulses in favour of office-based work? Or identify those who contravene their employment contracts and take up second jobs on the sly? The answer, again, lies at the intersection of data, technology and process automation. Workforce management platforms such as Time Doctor help companies analyse employee productivity, whereas ones such as Whatfix can help with training interventions on demand. Whatever balance the company’s management decides to maintain, its engagement would become more transparent, structured and easier with the use of the right tools and data. Trust can also be engendered this way and the company can potentially aim to become a true talent magnet for the next generation workforce.