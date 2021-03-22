Let’s end this nonsense of taper tantrums by easy-money addicts

Are bond and stock markets uneasy right now because they want a return of normal monetary policy? No, they want a reassurance that the Fed’s ‘put’ option of Alan Greenspan’s vintage is firmly in place. They don’t want just a verbal assurance, they want to see the Fed walk its talk by cranking up asset purchases quantitatively and qualitatively. Once an addict is used to a particular dosage, it ceases to provide the desired delirium after a while. The dosage has to go up. That is what we are witnessing now. Both the drug dealer and addict are locked in their respective modes of behaviour. They will not change it on their own volition. Only accidents will, and they do happen. Like Greensill.