Let’s enrol the private sector in a new three-way social contract
Summary
- Private businesses joining hands with the government and society could help the world stare down challenges. The classic social contract needs an update.
A significantly larger proportion of a global cross-section of society places higher trust in the private sector than other societal institutions, including the government, as per Edelman’s Trust Barometer Global Report of 2023. The private sector, seen to be more ethical and competent, is expected to engage more with societal challenges. The 2024 report reinforced this sentiment, showing this trust as higher in the developed world than in the developing. It went further to reveal that while innovation is essential to tackle the major global challenges the world faces, businesses are trusted more than governments to take such innovations to the market in a safe, understandable and accessible manner.