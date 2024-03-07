Let’s enrol the private sector in a new three-way social contract

A significantly larger proportion of a global cross-section of society places higher trust in the private sector than other societal institutions, including the government, as per Edelman’s Trust Barometer Global Report of 2023. The private sector, seen to be more ethical and competent, is expected to engage more with societal challenges. The 2024 report reinforced this sentiment, showing this trust as higher in the developed world than in the developing. It went further to reveal that while innovation is essential to tackle the major global challenges the world faces, businesses are trusted more than governments to take such innovations to the market in a safe, understandable and accessible manner.

A prime reason for the pre-eminence of business as a societal actor is its decision-making abilities and growing political and economic influence. According to a recent Harvard Business Review paper, nearly 75% of a global survey’s respondents indicated that the primary duty of companies is to work for the benefit of all stakeholders and not just shareholders—and businesses have to listen to the people. These expectations are making the private sector a reluctant but active participant in several functions and responsibilities that governments historically shouldered. Businesses are embracing issues such as racial discrimination, gender equality and safety in the workplace, and there is growing evidence of it from corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives as well as their impact.

This changing dynamic between governments, businesses and society is being internalized in all international processes—be it in the Paris Agreement on climate change, Sustainable Development Goals, Global Biodiversity Framework or even in the large corporate presence at related inter-governmental meetings. The need to harness the positive reinforcement provided by the aligned actions of key societal actors underlies the call for multi-stakeholder partnerships.

India, too, is witnessing increasing participation of the private sector in taking on societal challenges, albeit largely in local communities and primarily through CSR compliance. A major part of CSR investments are targeted at improving people’s health (30%), followed by education (25%), with initiatives to address poverty, the environment and skill development following far behind. The efficacy of such CSR investments can be improved by going beyond spend-compliance to partnership-based identification of investment priorities, concomitant reporting on outcomes and the adoption of programmatic approaches.

That said, the financial contributions made by the private sector in the form of CSR are a grossly inadequate measure of business’s emerging influence in society. Neither does this do justice to societal expectations or industry’s potential to steer the world towards sustainable development pathways.

To tap this potential, we should embrace the changing dynamic between key societal stakeholders. The social contract between governments and society possibly needs to be extended to a tri-partite contract with the private sector as the third party. Undoubtedly, the private sector cannot replace the essence of the existing social contract between governments and citizens, but it plays a significant role in enabling administrations to deliver on their part of the deal. Private players bring in the agility and foresight that help build societal resilience, earning them respect for their ability to drive the innovations needed for the transformations sought. Recognition of the private sector as a third pillar of the social contract, possibly through an assured say in policymaking and programme implementation, would need a clear elucidation of its rights and duties and a framework of checks and balances to be developed. This would have to be based on open and transparent relationships, with in-built accountability mechanisms. To earn this privilege, and dispel any notion that a seat for the private sector at the high table would address all societal challenges, the private sector needs to define for itself a set of red lines that would demonstrate its arrival as a socially responsible partner—going beyond shareholder and employee interests to caring for the welfare of larger stakeholder groups. Such red lines could relate to the impact of their activities on the environment, adopting open-science principles for sharing the data and knowledge that businesses generate, ensuring that justice and equity are integral to their business operations, and so on. As what we ask of the private sector broadens, it is imperative for other societal actors to support companies in achieving their full potential.

To conclude, we urgently need a compact between the government, private sector and society at large. A compact that would help end long-standing misgivings between these actors. A compact that would also ensure that the government, through non-partisan policies and regulations, and society, through sustainable lifestyle and consumption choices, will nudge businesses to make the right choices. The rapid transformations we need cannot be achieved through a more-of-the-same approach.