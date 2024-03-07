Let’s enrol the private sector in a new three-way social contract

To tap this potential, we should embrace the changing dynamic between key societal stakeholders. The social contract between governments and society possibly needs to be extended to a tri-partite contract with the private sector as the third party. Undoubtedly, the private sector cannot replace the essence of the existing social contract between governments and citizens, but it plays a significant role in enabling administrations to deliver on their part of the deal. Private players bring in the agility and foresight that help build societal resilience, earning them respect for their ability to drive the innovations needed for the transformations sought. Recognition of the private sector as a third pillar of the social contract, possibly through an assured say in policymaking and programme implementation, would need a clear elucidation of its rights and duties and a framework of checks and balances to be developed. This would have to be based on open and transparent relationships, with in-built accountability mechanisms. To earn this privilege, and dispel any notion that a seat for the private sector at the high table would address all societal challenges, the private sector needs to define for itself a set of red lines that would demonstrate its arrival as a socially responsible partner—going beyond shareholder and employee interests to caring for the welfare of larger stakeholder groups. Such red lines could relate to the impact of their activities on the environment, adopting open-science principles for sharing the data and knowledge that businesses generate, ensuring that justice and equity are integral to their business operations, and so on. As what we ask of the private sector broadens, it is imperative for other societal actors to support companies in achieving their full potential.