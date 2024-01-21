Let’s expand social security: Provident fund reforms are vital for India
Summary
- A five-point agenda to fix the country’s PF scheme could shift 50 million people from informal to formal work. Let’s blend idealism with pragmatism.
The excellent book Making Social Spending Work by Peter Lindert suggests societies need safety nets to catch those in need because of unlucky opening balances, past mistakes or hard times. A policy success of the last decade has been re-imagining India’s subsidy spend for 100 million citizens via direct benefit transfers for better social security. However, India’s unimaginative trade union movement—it believes job preservation is a form of job creation and chooses the old over the young—has hamstrung work-linked social security programmes with high costs, low competition and excessive deductions. Consequently, only 1 million of our 63 million enterprises and about 7.5% of our 550 million labour force make monthly social security contributions. We propose five design reforms for the Employee Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) around efficiency, choice, competition, effectiveness and sustainability that would shift an estimated 50 million people from informal to formal work. These reforms matter because India’s big labour-market problem is not jobs, but wages.