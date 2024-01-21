Let’s expand social security: Provident fund reforms are vital for India

Competition: The EPFO and Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) monopoly on work-linked social-security payments has toxic consequences for employees (disrespect and poor service), employers (high costs and corruption demands) and society (making informality more lucrative than formality). A budget speech by former finance minister Arun Jaitley had announced a push for competition. But the proposal was sabotaged by false arguments of private sector exploitation of employees, costs coming down with scale, and the effectiveness of enforcement, administration and fund management housed in the same organization. All three arguments have been disproved by our price and service revolution since 1991 in the sectors of petroleum, telecom, digital payments, airlines and steel. We can think about private sector provisions later, but should immediately allow employee choice (not employer choice) on paying their contributions to either the EPFO or public-sector National Pension Scheme (NPS). This election at the time of joining could be kept open to being changed annually, with easy interoperability between the two, replicating the relationship of our two equity depositories.