Let’s get real about promoter control of companies
Summary
- While minority shareholder rights must be protected, US-like regulatory carve-outs for promoter controlled firms could minimize false compliance and enhance financial scrutiny.
Often, I am asked by promoters why they are being asked to explain everything to shareholders, despite owning a majority of the company’s equity and having built it from scratch to scale. I have worked most of my professional life with Indian promoters, and I find that their ability to take investment decisions on a long-term view of a business or industry cycle is unparalleled.