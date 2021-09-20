Let’s have equal airbag safety for car travellers

While the argument that small-car safety should be compared with that of two-wheelers may hold practical merit, four-wheelers are a distinct class of vehicles that should have assured minimum standards of their own that make the most of extant devices to keep us safe. As seen decades ago in the US before it tightened safety norms, a car market can thrive without doing enough to minimize risks. Low buyer awareness of safeguards and a natural aversion to thoughts of mortality could combine to impair demand for safety, reducing the need of a supply response from carmakers. This market peculiarity is sufficient to justify intervention in the public interest. Just as we have begun to align ourselves with global practices on climate change, it’s time we did the same on road safety. Two-wheeler designers need to enhance their efforts on this front as well. As for a potential compression of our car market that additional costs could cause, governments at the central and state levels should counteract that impact by reducing taxes. Cars are slotted in the top bracket of GST and bear several state levies as well. The practice of squeezing cars for revenue is a legacy of the time they were considered luxuries. Gadkari’s advocacy of airbags implied that we’re well past that phase. He spoke not just of our lower middle-class, but also of our poor in need of equal treatment as passengers. As ride-hailing apps have democratized car travel, he had a point. Let’s have every car assure everyone it seats a safety cushion.