Let’s insulate financial stability from climate disasters
Summary
- The Loss and Damage Fund under the UNFCCC must be immediately operationalized globally as a backstop for financial stability in the face of rising climate disaster risks.
The 28th meeting at Dubai of the Committee of the Parties (CoP-28), being held from 30 November to 12 December, has a vast agenda. But the first and most urgent task is operationalization of the Loss and Damage Fund, intended for low-income countries to cope with climate catastrophes already happening, as distinct from climate finance towards mitigation and adaptation.