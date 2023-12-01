Let’s insulate financial stability from climate disasters

Any global fund requires an agreed pattern of funding. Lack of cooperation starts right there. The US, even under Joe Biden’s presidency, wants contributions to be voluntary. Mandated contributions with the US as a lone dissenter might be possible, but unlikely. Developed nations are not feeling either rich or generous right now. The US is in a fiscal crisis on account of its counter-covid expansionary fiscal policy, aggravated by arms support for Ukraine. The US could see possible closure of government offices in January if its public debt limit provisionally lifted in June this year is not legislatively sanctioned by then. The UK has careened towards public debt exceeding 100% of GDP, after having narrowly staved off strikes by public service employees with a modest pay increase, while at the same time protecting political supporters of the ruling Conservative Party from tax increases. France has faced down an extended protest against tightening of its pension rules.

