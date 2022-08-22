Let’s jump start the idea of EV battery swapping

This could just be the catalyst our market needs. No matter how virtuous, no technology can be scaled up if it makes the consumer work too hard. Motorists, as it happens, have been spoilt by quick refills; a snappy power-pack replacement ‘pit stop’ could offer the same ease. These swapping stations would also take up less space than plug-in charging facilities, a clear plus in our space-starved mega-cities. Shifting the onus of battery life to service providers would also relieve EV users of yet another indicator to track. It may also hasten the emergence of battery specialists, which could well be how the electric mobility ecosystem needs to evolve. None of this is possible, however, without a set of interoperability protocols. This is a job for regulators. To be sure, discussions have been on. Earlier this year, the Niti Aayog came up with a draft policy on EV battery swapping. It envisions a batteries-as-a-service (Baas) model, under which EV users could subscribe to swaps for an extended period. A handful of Indian startups already have business plans for it. But without state support and the right policy push, they can only go so far. Government direction is especially crucial at this nascent phase of the EV market’s evolution, before battery types proliferate and habits harden. The Niti Aayog draft suggests the bulk charging of power-packs at off-peak hours when electricity tariffs are low. It also lists “minimum technical and operational requirements that battery swapping ecosystems would need" and possible ways in which the Centre and public sector enterprises could help finance such initiatives.