Let’s jump start the idea of EV battery swapping

While laying down safety standards, the government should also lay the ground for power pack exchange networks to accelerate the country’s ambitious transition to clean mobility
The electric vehicles space is revving up. New quality standards for EV batteries are being drawn up by the Centre. The focus is on safety, given the fear that cases of fires in electric two-wheelers could spook early adopters. Simultaneously, a bunch of Indian firms are rushing to build over 145 gigawatt hour capacity of battery storage in anticipation of an EV boom. This is an opportune moment to nudge the market towards greater efficiency on every front. And so, the policy must not only be about safety alone. Standardization must also enable battery swapping networks to emerge. That would help in two ways. Apart from overall cost, two major concerns deter the consumer from moving to an electric car or two-wheeler. One, India’s sparse network of charging points and the time that it takes to recharge a vehicle. Second, an expected drop-off in the performance of one’s power-pack after a few hundred recharges. Both could be resolved through a system of battery swapping under which swap services take on the ageing worry and recharge task, with the EV user simply paying for a top-up in terms of a reset range of kilometres.
This could just be the catalyst our market needs. No matter how virtuous, no technology can be scaled up if it makes the consumer work too hard. Motorists, as it happens, have been spoilt by quick refills; a snappy power-pack replacement ‘pit stop’ could offer the same ease. These swapping stations would also take up less space than plug-in charging facilities, a clear plus in our space-starved mega-cities. Shifting the onus of battery life to service providers would also relieve EV users of yet another indicator to track. It may also hasten the emergence of battery specialists, which could well be how the electric mobility ecosystem needs to evolve. None of this is possible, however, without a set of interoperability protocols. This is a job for regulators. To be sure, discussions have been on. Earlier this year, the Niti Aayog came up with a draft policy on EV battery swapping. It envisions a batteries-as-a-service (Baas) model, under which EV users could subscribe to swaps for an extended period. A handful of Indian startups already have business plans for it. But without state support and the right policy push, they can only go so far. Government direction is especially crucial at this nascent phase of the EV market’s evolution, before battery types proliferate and habits harden. The Niti Aayog draft suggests the bulk charging of power-packs at off-peak hours when electricity tariffs are low. It also lists “minimum technical and operational requirements that battery swapping ecosystems would need" and possible ways in which the Centre and public sector enterprises could help finance such initiatives.
Would EV-makers bent on differentiating their offerings go along with the idea’s implied commodification of batteries? This remains unclear. Maybe big players could run their own swapping services, like the Chinese EV brand Nio does in China. Yet, it would still be in the market’s broader interest for brand-agnostic networks to sprout. Eventually, a wide basket of charging options might work best to tempt more users to EVs. Much hope rests on cost reductions in battery technology. With lithium costs having soared, success here hinges on the development of alternate storage devices. This also needs a policy prod. We must decarbonize our power grid, too, as recharge demand grows. Many elements must converge for a smooth transition. And the state must do its bit.