The more we learn about Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes covid, the more mysterious it seems. During the early stages of the outbreak that swept the planet last spring, the pathogen was thought to invade the lungs, chiefly, causing potentially-fatal pneumonia in severe cases. We also learnt of gasps induced by ‘cytokine storms’, involving immune systems gone berserk. But our lungs were simply the softest of its many targets. No organ of the human body, it turned out, was beyond the scope of its virulence. The bug can hit the pancreas, heart, liver, intestines, kidney, brain and gall bladder. Since little is known about covid’s pathology, especially its extended effects, uncovering its trail of ailments as the virus evolves is a health imperative. Indian researchers and doctors, as the Prime Minister urged last Thursday, must step up to the task.

An encouraging sign is a proposed brain-mapping study of infected individuals who have either recovered or shown no symptoms. Neuroscientists at the state-run National Brain Research Centre (NBRC), Gurugram, aim to delve into covid’s impact on our most vital organ. They hope to throw some light on the high prevalence of clinical depression, anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder among patients. Might these be attributable to more than just the mental stress of the dreaded illness? A novel non-invasive method that uses magnetic resonance spectroscopy to form neuro-images may hold some answers. What such brain maps reveal of specific conditions has been controversial, but NBRC scientists aren’t shooting in the dark. Covid is observed to increase ‘oxidative stress’, with healthy cells impaired by ‘free radicals’ created by excessive oxidation, while a depletion of antioxidants has been associated with neurological problems like rapid ageing, memory loss and brain fog. A recent study in the UK found covid causing a loss of grey matter, which, scarily, could meddle with various functions of the brain. It compared several hundred brain scans of covid survivors with pre-covid records held in a database. An American survey released in April had said that every third person who’d had the disease displayed a psychiatric or brain disorder within six months of infection. Clearly, much urgent work lies ahead in this field of enquiry.

So far, India has mostly been behind the curve on pandemic research, at least in practical terms of data inputs to support our containment efforts. As laggards on the sequencing of variant genomes, for example, we learnt only later that Delta drove our deadly second wave of infections that overwhelmed hospitals and revealed other inadequacies. By contrast, other countries have been tracking the virus’s variants closely. We must credit British endeavours for much of what we know about Delta, which was first spotted in Maharashtra months before it went global and alarmed epidemiologists elsewhere. This was a mutation we ought to have led the world’s knowledge on, instead of being blindsided by its danger. As the virus continues to spread and mutate, with Delta seen to be significantly less sensitive to vaccine antibodies, we need to redeem our reputation as a country with the wherewithal to keep it under a zoom lens. Despite failures of epistemology and epidemic control, we could yet catch up with fundamental work on what covid does to the human body and how best to counter it. We must contribute robustly to what the world knows about the scourge of our times.

