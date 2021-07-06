Let’s keep pace with the world on covid research

So far, India has mostly been behind the curve on pandemic research, at least in practical terms of data inputs to support our containment efforts. As laggards on the sequencing of variant genomes, for example, we learnt only later that Delta drove our deadly second wave of infections that overwhelmed hospitals and revealed other inadequacies. By contrast, other countries have been tracking the virus’s variants closely. We must credit British endeavours for much of what we know about Delta, which was first spotted in Maharashtra months before it went global and alarmed epidemiologists elsewhere. This was a mutation we ought to have led the world’s knowledge on, instead of being blindsided by its danger. As the virus continues to spread and mutate, with Delta seen to be significantly less sensitive to vaccine antibodies, we need to redeem our reputation as a country with the wherewithal to keep it under a zoom lens. Despite failures of epistemology and epidemic control, we could yet catch up with fundamental work on what covid does to the human body and how best to counter it. We must contribute robustly to what the world knows about the scourge of our times.