Let’s not blame India’s early policy settings for our failings in mass education
Summary
- A divergence in the policy approach taken to public schooling might well have led India’s economy to lag China’s, as a new academic study suggests. But this should arguably be attributed more to complex social constraints than to any policy design.
Three-quarters of a century after freedom from British rule, Nehruvian policies continue to animate debates on the extent to which they aided or hobbled the emergence of India’s economy. Even before we made a decisive shift in 1991 to reduce the state’s role, a leftist critique sought to skewer the policy choices of our formative years for investing in elite education at the cost of mass learning.