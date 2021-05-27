Let’s not deceive ourselves by blaming just the pandemic

Many in India have spotted ‘green-shoots’ of an economic recovery, but any celebration of this does injustice to the idea of India and the spirit of fraternity that our citizens have shown in fighting the pandemic after leaders all but abandoned people to their fate. Laura Spinney, in Pale Rider: The Spanish Flu of 1918 and How it Changed the World, speaks of similar cooperation among Indians during that flu; it contributed to resistance and the cause of independence from misrule.