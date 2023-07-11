Let’s not have regulatory overlaps on data compliance4 min read 11 Jul 2023, 09:06 PM IST
The mandates of regulators must be defined clearly so that firms are clear about what rules to follow
Data protection is a cross-cutting legal regime. Since it applies to every entity that collects and processes personal data, its principles tend to superimpose themselves on top of other legislative frameworks—increasingly so, as more and more businesses go digital.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×