Let’s not mix up health dangers with sedition

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) did itself no credit by asking for Patanjali promoter Baba Ramdev to be charged with “sedition", as it did this week in a letter addressed to the Prime Minister. This is an anachronism of a ‘crime’ that should have been dropped from our law books right after independence. The IMA is a representative body of doctors who practise what is popularly known as allopathy, a system of medicine that insists on clinical evidence of the safety and efficacy of treatment (and is thus anything but outdated). While the IMA’s contention of a “clear-cut case" of India’s top purveyor of ayurvedic remedies inciting an overthrow of state authority is easy to dismiss, what has got it up in arms does deserve a hearing. The source of its ire is the damage that Ramdev allegedly inflicted on the reputation of allopaths with his public dismissal of their ability to treat covid. As exhibits, the IMA has offered two video clips in which the businessman is seen claiming that 10,000 doctors had lost their lives despite taking both their vaccine doses and allopathic medicine had led to lakhs of deaths. If authentic, these claims are both false and outrageous. They cannot pass for freedom of speech. Given Ramdev’s influence over our multitudes, not to speak of the Centre’s approval some of his firm’s products are seen to enjoy, they could worsen the covid pandemic.

The Coronil episode highlighted a grey zone in our drug regulatory system, under which modern medicines must pass rigorous scientific tests of efficacy to be dispensed, but traditional products that lack such clinical back-up can sell under another schedule if they get their recipes verified and don’t exaggerate what they do. Since ayurveda has adherents as well as several offerings with observable benefits, such an approach is quite pragmatic. Trouble arises, however, if falsehoods begin to pose health risks. In a covid-hit country where quackery is rampant, we need to tighten our standards of approval. A bold move in 2018 by the ayush ministry to ban the publication of advertisements claiming specific cures offered by ayush products, unfortunately, was thwarted by a stay issued by the Delhi high court soon after. This order needs a review. So do our drug regulations. Indeed, the advocacy of such reforms is what the IMA should focus its energy on. Not on an offence that isn’t one.

