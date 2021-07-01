Let’s not recast New Delhi in any party’s own image

The irony of conducting a ground-breaking ceremony for a new Parliament building during the pandemic, while suspending the work that should have been taking place in the old one (two of Parliament’s regular sessions were abandoned or truncated), was lost on the government. I had been one of the Members of Parliament (MPs) who called for an extensive renovation of the present Parliament building, including relocating the Lok Sabha in the old Central Hall, rather than building a new one. I stand by that view. Nor do I object to the bulldozing of characterless 1960s monstrosities like Shastri Bhavan, nor to the construction of new offices for MPs. But the wholesale destruction being planned, including of perfectly serviceable buildings like the National Museum and the recently-completed Jawahar Bhavan, all in the pursuit of uniformity among banal and repetitive sarkari offices, is both unnecessary and extravagant. Many of the present structures could have been upgraded without the environmental impact of destroying and rebuilding them.