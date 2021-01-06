Let’s not starve our national education policy of funds

The NEP “commits to significantly raising educational investment, as there is no better investment towards a society’s future than the high quality of education of our young people". This broadly reflects the thinking of Amartya Sen and others on education having both intrinsic and instrumental value. The NEP iterates that current public expenditure on education by the central and state governments put together is of the order of 4.43% of gross domestic product (GDP), amounting to about 10% of total spending by the government as a whole. This figure is near the world average, but is not in sync with and is much higher than what the Economic Survey of 2018-19 shows. Even if this figure is presumed correct, our spend per student, especially at the primary and secondary levels, is abysmally low. The NEP admits that our figures are much lower than what most other countries spend on education. Hence, it aims to raise spending on education to 6% of GDP, which our national policies from 1968 onwards have been recommending.