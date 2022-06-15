Let’s pin down the elusive ‘E’ of ESG transition finance4 min read . Updated: 15 Jun 2022, 09:53 PM IST
- The development of robust transition finance mechanisms across various industry segments will be our litmus test over the next decade or two.
Sustainable climate funding initiatives that broadly comprise the ‘E’ of ESG transition finance have for long been paid lip service to and perceived as assurers of mere bragging rights. Yet, as Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) action assumes importance, change is in the air. Considering the frequency with which weather events are impacting lives and given our national commitment to net zero carbon emissions, India Inc—businesses, financiers and regulatory stakeholders—will do well to study the ‘whole-of-government’ approach and come up with a similar workable ‘whole-of-industry investment and financing’ approach to facilitate a sustainable economy.