Let’s pin down the elusive ‘E’ of ESG transition finance

European banks like BNP Paribas have taken an early lead by coming out with climate analytics and alignment studies, specifying a carbon transition finance roadmap towards net zero. Recently, interim decarbonization percentage targets were set that envision raising the share of finance available to RE in overall power generation capacity, reducing upstream exposure to oil, and increasing the financing share of EVs in the automobile market by 2025. For these three, the reduced carbon intensity of bank finance can be measured in terms of grams per KWh, grams per mega joule and grams per kilometre driven, respectively. Indian banks need to follow suit by devising their own specific strategies. Most banks in India, however, haven’t yet framed comprehensive climate funding policies, while a few that have taken initial steps in that direction have held their drafted plans in abeyance.