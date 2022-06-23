Let’s promote mediation as a way to resolve IBC delays

While IBC critics may not be justified in blaming it for delays in resolution and the big haircuts that creditors inevitably suffer, given the chronic sickness of corporate debtors and absence of a market for stressed assets, it is imperative that measures are taken to reduce IBC delays. Longer delays result in larger haircuts, as the value of sick companies tends to diminish at an increasing pace over time. Resolution, and in some cases liquidation, has even taken as long as 450 days under the IBC, as against the mandated period of 180 days (extendible to 270), going by the record of cases till March 2022. As per a study undertaken by the Indian Institute of Insolvency Professionals of ICAI, every CIRP on average takes three litigation suits, involving 113 days and costing about ₹18 lakh. This is an eye-opener. The IBC’s timelines are directory and not mandatory. National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) benches are bound to adjudicate on every application filed by any stakeholder, even if later found frivolous in nature. Such an adjudication process, coupled with litigation, counter-litigation and multiple appeals, renders IBC timelines meaningless.