Let’s re-emphasize the ‘social’ aspect of our ESG investments

The best way to bridge the translational valley of death is to change the biomedical-funding model from one dependent on equity investments to one that also offers lower-cost debt suitable for research too early in the translational process to have proved its profit proposition. There are many ways for early-stage researchers to demonstrate the ability to repay small loans and still more for the government and philanthropists to leverage their resources to help them do so. However, building a debt market for translational biomedical research will take years if we rely solely on private financial institutions.