Let’s reform India’s bankruptcy code but without getting in the way of commerce

The Standing Committee on Finance recently made some crucial observations on the workings of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The overarching concern is that the very purpose behind its enactment has been stifled by problems which have cropped up in recent years. While most of the panel’s observations ring true, some seem rhetorical and without reason or evidence. It may be true that young insolvency professionals (IPs) may not be capable of handling big cases, but there is demand for both young and experienced IPs, especially in a country where small and medium-sized businesses abound. As for whether they have added value to the insolvency ecosystem, the proof is in the pudding. During my tenure at the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs where I spearheaded the graduate insolvency programme, its graduates obtained 100% placement with leading firms. Some of them let go of job offers to start their own enterprises and their journey so far affirms the idea of having a young cadre of IPs.