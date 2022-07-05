Let’s reimagine globalization for India to play the Asian champion

Third, and perhaps most significantly, there is a churn underway in global trade agreements, which may result in India’s moment in the global arena. The US decision to withdraw from the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the EU call against ratifying its negotiated investment agreement with China, which it increasingly considers a “systemic rival", and India’s decision to stay out of the China-dominated Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) have had a significant impact on global trading equations. For decades, India had been knocking at the door of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation grouping, with little headway, but this group has suffered a serious decline over the Ukraine conflict, as seen in the recent US walkout. On the other hand, a transformation of the four-nation Quad partnership, which was originally conceptualized as security group, into a wider Indo-Pacific Economic Agreement (IPEA) may provide another alternative to China-centric supply chain arrangements for economies looking for clean and resilient linkages. While the IPEA appears to be a scaled-down version of the CPTPP and RCEP, with no reference to market access and tariff commitments, it could speak to India’s own interests and bolster our negotiating strength in striking bilateral trade deals.