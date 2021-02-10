Let’s reimagine the eSanjeevani telemedicine platform

Although the portal provides patients with an option to select specialist consultation services through a drop-down menu, patients often receive a message stating that the selected service is closed. Patients then try to avail of a general service, though the doctor may not be qualified to diagnose the problem, which can result in an unsuccessful consultation. This is suboptimal , and could discourage them from trying to use the platform again. Apart from taking aboard more doctors, the platform could provide an option for patients to record their symptoms or ailments when they first seek a consultation. The patient could either type it in a chosen language or record an audio message. Using natural language processing (NLP), the platform could then initiate an algorithmic match between a doctor and a patient. This would raise the success rate.