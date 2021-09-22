Let’s rework incentive structures to boost IBC recovery

A major barb that has been hurled rather unkindly at the IBC is that it leads to a disproportionate number of liquidations. This is a disingenuous argument. The economic purpose of any resolution mechanism is not to minimize liquidations, but to maximize recovery. If recovery can be maximized by liquidating assets, then liquidation is a desired outcome of the process. Bankruptcy laws are not designed to save companies from liquidation, but to maximize value using market mechanisms. Even so, delving deeper into the numbers reveals that this is not a fatal failing that is specific to the IBC, as critics are making it out to be. So far, close to half of all cases under the IBC have ended up in liquidation. To sceptics, this is an abnormally large number that implies its failure. However, another comparison with the US Bankruptcy law reveals that this is not true. According to data from US Courts (bit.ly/39mb0lh), of the 22,780 business filings for bankruptcy in 2019, only 7,020 were under Chapter 11 for reorganization, while the rest were under Chapter 7 for liquidation. This proportion has remained roughly the same in the last five years. Thus, in light of the fact that twice as many US firms file for liquidation than they do for reorganization, the proportion of liquidations (50%) under the IBC is not a cause for concern or criticism.

