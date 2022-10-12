Let’s set our sights on ensuring every Indian is able to see clearly4 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 10:16 PM IST
A two-pronged plan can facilitate access to spectacles and forever change the lives of silent sufferers
For the past two decades on World Sight Day, observed on the second Thursday of October every year, global advocates have drawn attention to good vision as a basic human right—one that improves every aspect of society, from learning and working to safe mobility, gender equity and independent living. Good vision is integral to creating thriving societies and a healthy populace.