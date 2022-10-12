Let’s set our sights on ensuring every Indian is able to see clearly

In 1994, the country rolled out its Pulse Polio Programme (bit.ly/3EDHFUm) during a time when India accounted for 60% of the world’s polio cases. Two decades later, India received ‘Polio-free’ certification from the WHO. Similarly in 2015, tetanus was no longer listed as a public health threat in India. And in 2017, the government rolled out the National Strategic Plan for Tuberculosis Elimination that would treat 9 million patients of the illness at a cost of $320 million per year, working toward elimination by 2025. The plan was updated in 2020 to refocus efforts, and continues to emphasize the early diagnosis of all tuberculosis patients, while recommending a multi-stakeholder approach that involves investing in the community, private providers, staff systems and diagnostic tools.

