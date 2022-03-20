Let’s signal support for dollar-led globalization

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In terms of trade and capital flows, reversals of globalization preceded both the world wars we have had so far. Causation need not be teased apart from correlation for this alone to justify anxiety over Russia's horrific war of shock-and-awe in Ukraine as much as America's unplug-and-isolate response. The trouble with 'and' goals (think logic gates) is that success requires both to be met. As in West Asia two decades ago, so in Europe today: the second part could stay elusive. Consider an 'and' that US Vice-President Kamala Harris inserted in a tweet last week. The US, she first said, "stands firmly with the Ukrainian people in defense of the NATO alliance." About an hour later, this pledge of support for Ukrainians and Nato had been split with an "and" in between. In the context of truce talks that may see Kyiv sworn off Nato and held to neutrality by Moscow, Harris's revision can be interpreted to reflect not just the status quo—Ukraine is not part of Nato's all-for-one pact—but also a key aim likely to be achieved by Russia. The US strategy to batter its economy back to the groan age relies on financial weapons. While these have snapped Russia off to quite an extent and will leave Russians a lot worse off, perhaps even deter other invasions, no country can be isolated entirely from the rest, a nuclear power with a "rock solid" fallback in China even less so.

What a world receding into adversarial blocs might cost us, therefore, needs to be weighed by all. Russia's frozen foreign assets may already have caused a rethink among other central banks on the wisdom of US dollar reserves. Instances like a few more barrels of Saudi oil sold in Chinese yuan, though, do not spell too big a threat to the greenback's use as a global currency. Given China's capital controls and asset-seizure laws, the yuan is still a weak rival for that role, while dollar-asset liquidity stays buoyed by a big market for bonds issued off US shores in US dollars. Despite America's exorbitant laxity on digital-dollar plans, the dollar still makes the most economic sense as a store of value. Where there's a will to sneak past US oversight, however, there's often a way: the use of digital tokens, for example, could skirt US sanctions. True, major crypto platforms have opted to abide by US sanctions, even as owners are being unmasked by new rules and data scanners. As Russia was badly equipped for crypto usage, encrypted online transfers may well have aided Ukraine, which has crowd-sourced tokens worth $100 million plus for its fight, more than sanction evaders. Last week, Kyiv legalized—and regulated—them for easy conversion into local cash. Yet, so long as technology enables masked money to zip around the globe via unseen paths, it could easily be exploited for a trade bloc cleaved apart.

What a world receding into adversarial blocs might cost us, therefore, needs to be weighed by all. Russia's frozen foreign assets may already have caused a rethink among other central banks on the wisdom of US dollar reserves. Instances like a few more barrels of Saudi oil sold in Chinese yuan, though, do not spell too big a threat to the greenback's use as a global currency. Given China's capital controls and asset-seizure laws, the yuan is still a weak rival for that role, while dollar-asset liquidity stays buoyed by a big market for bonds issued off US shores in US dollars. Despite America's exorbitant laxity on digital-dollar plans, the dollar still makes the most economic sense as a store of value. Where there's a will to sneak past US oversight, however, there's often a way: the use of digital tokens, for example, could skirt US sanctions. True, major crypto platforms have opted to abide by US sanctions, even as owners are being unmasked by new rules and data scanners. As Russia was badly equipped for crypto usage, encrypted online transfers may well have aided Ukraine, which has crowd-sourced tokens worth $100 million plus for its fight, more than sanction evaders. Last week, Kyiv legalized—and regulated—them for easy conversion into local cash. Yet, so long as technology enables masked money to zip around the globe via unseen paths, it could easily be exploited for a trade bloc cleaved apart.

As a neutral party, India does not want this Cold War II to worsen. Nor should anyone with a stake in global peace and prosperity. As the added impact on US inflation of an oil flare-up flattens its yield curve, with short-tenor yields tracking rate hikes by the Fed, a curve inversion could signal a US recession even as world trade shifts east. What we should signal amid today's instability is a commitment to the dollar. We could publish the exact break-up of our foreign exchange stash, for instance, and join hands with the West on crypto regulation. Economics should dictate our stance. And we are politically convergent with the US as well. After all, the ascent of Harris signalled what we admire so much about democracy: its power of inclusion.

