Let’s step up strategic efforts to mobilize India’s labour potential

Yet another crucial aspect of easing labour force mobilization requires us to look at the issue through the lens of an individual worker’s lifetime. Individuals enter and exit the labour force for a variety of reasons and at multiple points of time. There should be multiple pathways leading into the workforce. The working age bracket is roughly considered to be from 20 to 65 years. However, learning and skilling must be perceived as a lifelong endeavour. In this day and age, continual skilling and upgrading of one’s skill-set have become paramount to gaining remunerative employment. In this light, India’s efforts to promote greater labour force mobilization should be directed in a way that facilitates multiple entry points for an individual into the labour force. It is important to understand that barriers to the labour force market vary for different communities and regions, and especially for women. Social norms have long been dictating the employment choices of women, for example. As per the Periodic Labour Force Survey Annual Report 2020-21, the all-India female labour force participation rate (LFPR) in usual status has increased to 25.1%, as compared to 22.8% a year ago. However, female workforce participation continues to linger at a low level in India. Low participation of Indian women in the workforce could be attributed to a number of factors, including lack of jobs, the burden of unpaid care work, and cultural norms. Mobilizing the Indian female labour force in particular calls for a greater emphasis.