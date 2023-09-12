Let’s sustain our influence over the G20’s digital stance4 min read 12 Sep 2023, 09:13 PM IST
The consensus on digital public infrastructure places India well to play a role beyond its G20 presidency
In the end, the 2023 G20 Leaders Summit was over almost before it started. Halfway through Day 1, Indian negotiators had hammered out a consensus on the Leaders’ Declaration that, in the words of India’s G20 Sherpa, had “absolutely no dissent, no footnotes, no chair summaries." It was that rare example of a well-achieved global consensus. With 112 outcomes and presidency documents, India’s was arguably also the most productive G20 presidency, having more than tripled the substantive output of previous presidencies. That all this got done in less time than was available makes it all the more impressive.