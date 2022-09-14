Let’s take an inclusive approach to the regulation of crypto assets

Third, decentralized finance is used to offer financial services and products, purportedly without centralized intermediaries. This segment is potentially the most high-risk for EMDEs, given that the visibility and verification of identities of counterparties is typically not required to carry out transactions. EMDEs like India are seeing an increase in money laundering across the board, including through traditional banking channels. As per PTI data, the Enforcement Directorate registered a total of 4,637 money laundering cases between July 2005 to November 2021, of which 769 related to money laundering via bank frauds. Decentralized finance is going to further complicate the nature of financial fraud, and the FSB is unlikely to suggest a regulatory perimeter for this new market anytime soon. EMDEs should therefore exercise abundant caution and allow for decentralized finance to operate within sandboxed environments only.