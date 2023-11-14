Let’s take on Delhi's toxic air as a top-priority climate threat
Summary
- Given the complexity of the capital’s crisis, odd-even road rationing is pointless. It needs a big-picture solution and we could plausibly consider it a test case for our resolve on climate mitigation.
Delhi’s flip-flop over an odd-even vehicle scheme to get the gasping city through its annual fortnight of peak air toxicity has given us flashes of clarity amid a policy haze. Severe air quality last week led the Delhi government to think of halving four-wheelers on the capital’s streets, despite past attempts offering little relief. When first mooted, this idea rested on a study that traced a sizeable share of the city’s foul air to vehicular exhaust. But this was a slice-up of annual data, while the worst phase is a different story, with a significant role played by farm fires elsewhere. Clarity came from the Supreme Court, which dismissed odd-even as “optics," while a pretext to defer the plan was supplied by light showers that rescued the capital from red-alert readings on the Air Quality Index, though only for a brief period before a Diwali-cracker spike in pollution blurred the scenario again. Delhi’s smog has always had many contributors, and the scope this creates for confusion makes it crucial that bad ideas like odd-even get called out. This is too serious a health hazard to trifle with.