Let’s take on Delhi's toxic air as a top-priority climate threat

Cause-and-effect links haven’t proven conclusive. Yet, as the planet warms, a squeezed sowing window for the north’s wheat crop after its rice harvest has been a clear trend. In 2008, to prevent groundwater depletion, rice farmers were asked to use monsoon water for irrigation, but late rains have spelt paddy delays, pushing the crop cycle forth, even as studies have found wheat increasingly vulnerable to drops in yield if sown late. That winter rains are also more erratic adds to this anxiety. The hurry to clear fields leads some farmers to set paddy residue aflame (machines could do this but take fuel and more labour). On paper, an obvious solution is to nudge farms away from rice cultivation. This supply is not a response to market demand, after all, but to a government policy of procurement. Rife with input subsidies, this sector’s basic structural aim is to stuff central granaries, not go by market signals. Despite rising support prices for foodgrains like rice and wheat, both of which are dispensed free to the poor, farm incomes have been under such strain in recent years that farmers rejected the Centre’s 2020 reform proposals on the worry that they’d be left even worse off. So, in practice, getting farms off rice is a political hot potato. Yet, the annual chokehold that Delhi experiences must ease one way or another. Perhaps it’s time to place this challenge on our climate agenda. Let it be a test case of our resolve on eco-friendly living.