Let’s universalize India’s employment assurance

The fiscal strain of paying job-seekers minimum wages for sundry tasks had constrained our initial promise to 100 days of assured pay every year for each rural family. Post-covid circumstances have pushed up that scheme’s annual allocation to over ₹1 trillion, but additional resources must now be found for urban coverage. With most urban spaces in such a shabby state, civic authorities could get plenty done. India’s e-Shram portal, created for casual workers to enlist themselves in a database, was seen as a prelude to an urban employment programme. But job hand-outs need no eligibility filters. Any window that assures people a means of sustenance should ideally be open to all. Instead of families, the offer should be for all adults, with proof of identity the sole requirement. Some opponents of the idea argue that it might attract jobless swarms to cities and burden their creaky public infrastructure further. As urban living is costlier, an unmanageable influx would be unlikely if wages are kept around the same as for rural jobs. The hard-up in cities can be supported without distorting patterns of migration. It may prove expensive, fiscally, but it would also help lift consumption among those with a high propensity to spend, thus aiding the revival of our economy.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}