Let’s update our rescue system to the digital age

The ubiquity of mobile network coverage has led to some unlikely and daring saves, famously of mountaineers caught in an Everest blizzard. Networks can pinpoint device locations in urban spaces far more identifiably. Indeed, all the elements exist that are needed for a hair-trigger-alert system that can catch and process information quickly to scramble forces for SOS operations. What we have in its place today is an apology of an emergency helpline. The fact that most people can hardly recall its contact number, 112, is a sign of how little store is laid by it. On paper, it is open to everyone and even offers access to the speech or hearing impaired. In reality, it’s just a glorified switchboard for reaching the police, fire department or women and child support services, which one can call directly too. It doesn’t help that commando-level skills, as needed in some instances, cannot be deployed on a retrieval mission without a maze of high-level okays. Turf overlaps and confusion can worsen delays. What we need is a good tech-enabled system with suitable hoax filters, well-defined protocols for action and frontline staff that’s empowered to respond instantly to distress. The country has been duly proud of its elaborate efforts to extract citizens stuck abroad. Rescues back home, however, still need us to get our act together.

